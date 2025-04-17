Jets Predicted To Land $56 Million Superstar In Deal With AFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets added Justin Fields this offseason, but they lost a few of his top potential pass catchers including Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin. While the loss of Adams stings a bit, the loss of Conklin might be harder to replace unless the Jets pursue a trade ahead of the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently predicted the Jets would swing a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens to replace Conklin and give Fields a quality tight end. Moton's deal would send Mark Andrews to the Jets in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
"The New York Jets must do everything possible to surround Justin Fields with the talent he needs to operate a productive and efficient passing attack," Moton wrote. "Fields can push the ball downfield with his strong arm. That said, he feasted on short-to-intermediate passes to tight end Cole Kmet during his three-year stretch with the Chicago Bears.
"Last year, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields threw four of his five touchdown passes to tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward. Based on Fields' rapport with previous tight ends, the Jets should make sure he has an established playmaker at that position."
The Ravens have the depth at tight end to replace Andrews, especially since he's entering the final year of his contract. Isaiah Likely could step in as the team's top tight end with relative ease.
The Jets would benefit quite a bit from adding Andrews to their depleted offense, especially since Fields loves targeting tight ends. This is the kind of deal the Jets could make, especially if they want to trade out of pick No. 7 in the first round.
