Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Land $56 Million Superstar In Deal With AFC Powerhouse

The Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Mark Andrews.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets added Justin Fields this offseason, but they lost a few of his top potential pass catchers including Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin. While the loss of Adams stings a bit, the loss of Conklin might be harder to replace unless the Jets pursue a trade ahead of the NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently predicted the Jets would swing a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens to replace Conklin and give Fields a quality tight end. Moton's deal would send Mark Andrews to the Jets in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

"The New York Jets must do everything possible to surround Justin Fields with the talent he needs to operate a productive and efficient passing attack," Moton wrote. "Fields can push the ball downfield with his strong arm. That said, he feasted on short-to-intermediate passes to tight end Cole Kmet during his three-year stretch with the Chicago Bears.

"Last year, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields threw four of his five touchdown passes to tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward. Based on Fields' rapport with previous tight ends, the Jets should make sure he has an established playmaker at that position."

The Ravens have the depth at tight end to replace Andrews, especially since he's entering the final year of his contract. Isaiah Likely could step in as the team's top tight end with relative ease.

The Jets would benefit quite a bit from adding Andrews to their depleted offense, especially since Fields loves targeting tight ends. This is the kind of deal the Jets could make, especially if they want to trade out of pick No. 7 in the first round.

More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Decision Continues Aging Like Fine Wine

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News