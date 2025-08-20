Jets Struck Gold; Rookie Already Turning Heads in Preseason
The New York Jets made significant upgrades to the offense this season, including the additions of Justin Fields, first round pick Armand Membou, and second round pick Mason Taylor.
Fields is set to get his chance to be the starting quarterback in New York while Membou will slot in as a starting offensive tackle. Taylor's talent and upside make him one of the more intriguing players on Aaron Glenn's offense this season.
FanSided's John Buhler recently praised Taylor and suggested he would start for the Jets in the near future after a strong showing in training camp and the preseason.
Mason Taylor already turning heads for Jets' offense
"Lost in what has been another newsworthy offseason for the New York Jets is the fantastic second-round pick they made. Although he was never a first-round talent coming out of LSU, tight end Mason Taylor has three things working for him in New York," Buhler wrote. "That would be his inherently clutch nature, his NFL pedigree from his hall-of-fame father Jason Taylor, and above all else, a tremendous opportunity.
"Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are not going to fix the Jets overnight, but they seemed to do more right than wrong in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taking book-end tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri at No. 7 felt safe. Although I wish they could have taken tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State instead, we have to view the Membou pick in combination with Taylor coming aboard only a round or so later. If Taylor plays like he did at LSU, he could be a huge reason the Jets start winning those close games."
The Jets don't have much at tight end aside from Taylor, so it's safe to assume he's going to be the top dog in the unit until proven otherwise.
In training camp and the preseason, Taylor has been the clear top option at tight end.
The Jets need to add pass catchers to their offense, as they have one of the shallower wide receiver rooms in football. But this will likely create a lot of opportunity for the aforementioned Taylor to emerge as one of the better rookies in the AFC.
More NFL: Jets Lose 6-Year NFL Veteran CB To Season-Ending Injury