Jets Predicted To Lose Ideal Draft Target To Raiders
The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be incredibly important for the future of the New York Jets. The Jets need to fill a lot of holes on their roster and the No. 7 pick in the draft could be used to fill a major one.
The Jets need to add a right tackle and the best right tackle prospect in the draft is Missouri's Armand Membou. As the draft gets closer, Membou seems like the clear top choice for New York.
Instead of falling to the Jets at pick No. 7, NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia predicted the Las Vegas Raiders would steal Membou at pick No. 6.
"The Las Vegas Raiders might be the first team that can realistically take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, but if they were smart and looked at their roster seriously, they would see that Armand Membou should be the pick," Scataglia wrote. "Membou is a flat-out stellar athlete and a long-term starter along the offensive line for the Raiders.
"Their new quarterback is Geno Smith, who the Raiders acquired from the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick. The main issue with the Smith era in Seattle was the poor offensive line. The Raiders have to ensure their OL is competent enough to keep their QB upright."
This would be a nightmare scenario for the Jets, who desperately need to protect their new quarterback, Justin Fields.
If Membou comes off the board right in from of them, the Jets will be left with a few options. They could reach on an offensive tackle like Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell. They could try to quickly trade down to add more draft capital or they could select an elite pass catcher like Tyler Warren or Tetairoa McMillan.
Either way, losing the ideal draft target with the pick in front of them would be disastrous for the Jets.
