Could Jets Package Justin Fields In Blockbuster Trade For Titans' No. 1 Pick?
No one really knows how long Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets, and that's the fun of the situation.
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York earlier this month. He could be a one- or two-year stopgap as planned. He could finally develop into a star and stick around much longer. But is there a third possibility on the table?
One NFL writer believes Fields could be part of a blockbuster trade that lands the Jets their quarterback of the future--presumably, Miami's Cam Ward. And at this stage, a team is only getting their hands on Ward with the number-one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that would swap the Tennessee Titans' number-one pick for Fields, the Jets' seventh-overall pick, plus their 2026 first-round pick and 2025 second-round pick.
"The Titans can't expect to trade down much further than two spots and still have a realistic shot at Ward or Sanders. The Browns and Giants are legitimate threats to take a quarterback, and any team moving up to No. 1 will presumably only do so for a quarterback," Knox wrote.
"The New York Jets could potentially interest Tennessee by offering up another young quarterback with upside. The Jets signed 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency. That contract suggests the Jets believe Fields can still develop into an above-average starter, but it's hardly a sign that they're sold on him as a long-term answer."
It's unclear at this point whether the Jets are sold on Ward becoming a franchise quarterback. That's not something they'd ever say publicly, but selling the farm like this to land a youngster is a big risk. Ward does have a lot of desirable tools, however, and it's not as though Fields has proven to be a star.
We'll file this one under "probably not gonna happen, but would be completely understandable if it did."
