Jets Predicted To Make Shocking Aaron Rodgers Decision After Aaron Glenn Hire
The New York Jets have already made one of their big decisions this offseason. They recently announced the hiring of new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Now New York needs to hire a general manager and make a decision on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is under contract another year, but the Jets could still cut him or look to trade him. With Glenn being the new head coach, his opinion will make or break Rodgers' future with New York.
Albert Bainbridge IV of NorthJersey.com recently predicted the Jets and Glenn would opt to hold onto the 41-year-old signal caller in 2025.
"Another priority is for Glenn to meet with Aaron Rodgers to discuss what his future holds," Bainbridge wrote. "And reportedly the Jets' new head coach has already made it known he wants the four-time NFL MVP back under center for Gang Green. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay said he has heard rumblings that there is a potential match between the two Aarons in East Rutherford.
"If it's true, it would shape expectations for the Jets in 2025. It would come after a season when Gang Green had preseason Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Rodgers under center that proceeded to fall off the rails, as they lost 10 of their final 13 games after a 2-2 start, which led to the firings of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas within a six-week span."
Rodgers had a good season in 2024. He wasn't the main reason the Jets lost games.
If Glenn can come in, bringing talented coordinators with him, Rodgers and the Jets could be set up much better in 2025. Holding onto the veteran star seems like a very reasonable idea for the Jets.
