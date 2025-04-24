Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Make Shocking Decision At Pick No. 7

Who will the Jets draft on Thursday night?

Zach Pressnell

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Pepsi advertisement promoting the 2025 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a huge decision to make on Thursday night when they land on the board at No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets have been heavily connected to Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, but there's late buzz indicating he'll go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 6.

With Membou hypothetically off the board, Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently put together a mock draft and suggested the Jets would select Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker at No. 7.

"Despite the widespread draft buzz, the Jets pass on Tyler Warren and draft a player with arguably the highest defensive upside in this class in Georgia hybrid linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker," Fried wrote. "Walker would be a projection pick for the Jets, and new head coach Aaron Glenn would have to be confident in his plan for the 21-year-old linebacker at the next level, but the All-Pro potential is there."

"Maybe the Jets go Warren here — I'm not sold on the buzz. Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron are also in play at this spot, as is Armand Membou, if he’s still on the board."

The Jets haven't been connected to Walker much at all leading up to the draft. Most experts would predict the Jets to select Tyler Warren, Kelvin Banks Jr., or Jahdae Barron if Membou comes off the board early, but Walker could be an intriguing pick, too.

Walker, 21, recorded 12.5 sacks across his three year career at Georgia, though he trended up each year. He has the skills and the tools to be a very talented edge rusher at the next level.

Zach Pressnell
