Jets Predicted To Move $9 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys
The New York Jets struggled in 2024, and it seems as though they're headed for a complete organizational rebuild. This starts with the head coach and general manager, spots in which the Jets are currently holding interviews to fill the vacancies.
Beyond this, the Jets may look to rebuild their entire roster as well. This could include trading multiple talented players to acquire more draft picks.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac recently made the surprising prediction the Jets would trade star running back Breece Hall to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for two draft picks.
"From A-Z, the Jets organization appears to be at a crossroads, setting up an opportunity for rostered players nearing the next contract negotiations to be poached," Ginnitti wrote. "Running back appears to be one of the deeper positions on this Jets roster, setting them up to float Hall in trade discussions this March as they look to bulk up on draft picks for the pending rebuild.
"Hall’s deal contains 2 years, $3.4M remaining, none of which is guaranteed. Prediction: The Jets trade running back Breece Hall to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 3rd & 6th round pick."
While the Jets are loaded with talent at running back, trading Hall would be quite a shock, especially if they can only land a third round pick for him. Hall is very talented and very young, so it would make more sense for the Jets to hold onto him through his contract rather than deal him away before he turns 24 years old.
More NFL: Jets' $20 Million Star Listed As Potential Trade Fit For AFC Contender