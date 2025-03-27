Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Pass On Shedeur Sanders, Select Offensive Star At Pick No. 7

Would the Jets select Shedeur Sanders if he's available at pick No. 7?

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have put together a very productive offseason led by the signing of 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields is expected to step in as the team's franchise quarterback going forward. With that in mind, it's clear the team needs to add some talent around the young signal caller in order to give him the best chance to succeed. It's likely New York uses the NFL Draft to address some of their holes on offense.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso recently put together a mock draft. In this mock draft, Trapasso had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falling to the Jets at pick No. 7, but he predicted New York would pass on Sanders and select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

"The new Jets regime goes with Campbell to plug him in opposite Olu Fashanu to solidify the blocking unit with two young and uber-talented offensive tackles," Trapasso wrote.

If Sanders falls to the Jets are pick No. 7, the rumors indicate they'll select him and create a massive quarterback battle between Fields and Sanders going into this season. This would allow the Jets to choose between the two talented signal callers going forward.

But there's also a chance the Jets look to build around Fields and Campbell could be the perfect option at this pick. New York would be able to slot Campbell in opposite Olu Fashanu to solidify the future of its offensive line.

Campbell might not be the flashy pick that Sanders, Tyler Warren, or Tetairoa McMillan would be for the Jets, but it's a selection that would certainly help Fields and the Jets offense. Still, it would be quite a shock to see the Jets pass on Sanders if he's available.

