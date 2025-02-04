Jets Predicted To Poach $9 Million Defensive End Alongside Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets need to upgrade their defense quite a bit this offseason.
While they have question marks surrounding Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, the offense isn't really what lost them games last year. It was the defense constantly collapsing, specifically at the end of games, that cost the Jets multiple wins in 2024.
Simon Shortt of FanSided recently predicted the Jets would sign free-agent defensive end Levi Onwuzurike of the Detroit Lions. Shortt suggests that head coach Aaron Glenn, who was also poached from the Lions, could be the key reason the Jets land this star.
"Levi Onwuzurike is the most notable name on this list, and perhaps of all of the Lions' free agents this year. He had a career year in 2024 in terms of snaps played (635) and QB hits (13) and a contract estimate for him from Over The Cap (OTC) and PFF sits at about $8 million per year. Detroit can afford that if they want. OTC projects them to have nearly $47 million in cap space this offseason, but after already extending Alim McNeill and with D.J. Reader and Josh Paschal on the roster, they may view Onwuzurike as expendable."
It might be less of the Jets stealing Onwuzurike and more of the Lions being okay with him leaving. But if Detroit is okay with him leaving, there's no better place for the defensive end to go than to the same place where his former defensive coordinator landed.
Glenn worked closely with Onwuzurike, so if there's anybody out there that knows if this would be a good fit, it's Glenn. Don't be surprised if the Jets end up signing the 26-year-old Lions defender in free agency this offseason.
More NFL: Jets Could Land $80 Million All-Pro Wide Receiver In Blockbuster Trade