Jets Predicted To Poach Next Head Coach From Vikings
The New York Jets are looking to fill their vacant head coaching position.
New York has had its eyes on more candidates than pretty much any other team out there. One of the Jets’ rumored targets already is off the board as Mike Vrabel landed with the New England Patriots.
Who will the Jets actually get?
The Athletic’s By Zack Rosenblatt predicted that New York will end up landing Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the next Jets head coach.
“There’s been an assumption that, if not Vrabel, the Jets would automatically turn to Glenn,” Rosenblatt said. “It’s logical for a few reasons: Glenn was a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Jets in the ’90s, he has fans in the Jets building and he’s viewed as a culture setter. He also was lauded for the work he’s done turning the (Detroit Lions) defense into one of the best in the league, and holding steady after the unit was besieged by injuries to key players. But Glenn has never been a head coach, and the Jets will have legitimate competition from the (New Orleans Saints)...
“Flores hasn’t interviewed for the Jets job yet (he will this week) but I think when he does, he’ll win them over with his plan for turning things around, just as he won over Vikings players and turned the defense into one of the NFL’s best. Flores learned a lot from his time in Minnesota, as detailed in Michael Silver’s recent profile, and there is reason to believe he’ll be a better head coach his second time around. The Jets would likely add Vikings executive Ryan Grigson as general manager if they hired Flores, and the two already have a positive working relationship.”
Flores already has experience coaching in the AFC East as he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for two seasons. Could he come back to the division with the Jets?
More NFL: Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send $140 Million Star To Cowboys