Jets Predicted To Replace Aaron Rodgers With Dynamic 25-Year-Old
What's next for the New York Jets?
The National Football League Scouting Combine is going on this weekend and free agency is less than two weeks away. Players will be allowed to start speaking to teams on March 10th so we are just nine days away at this point from chatter at least picking up across the league.
We'll start to see some concrete moves made across the league and the Jets' quarterback position is worth watching. Who will New York bring in? Will the Jets focus on veterans? Or are they going to take a chance on a prospect?
We'll get a look at their strategy as free agency begins. NJ.com's Scott Engel made a list of predictions for the top free agents heading to the open market and predicted that Justin Fields will sign with the Jets.
"Steelers QB Justin Fields," Engel said. "Top Prediction: New York Jets. Confidence level in betting terms: 1 Unit. The Jets, who have been searching for a true star QB since waiving Joe Namath in 1977, are also not in position to draft one of the very best at No. 7 overall. But they could add Fields, a 2021 first-round pick, and give him another chance to start regularly and reboot his career. Cleveland and New Orleans might also be good fits for Fields."
Fields is just 25 years old and has been loosely linked to New York over the last few weeks. Fields played college ball with Garrett Wilson at Ohio State. It makes almost too much sense to take a chance on him.
