Jets Predicted To Replace Aaron Rodgers With Superstar QB Prospect

The Jets could use their top draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times for football fans. They get to watch their favorite team select a new crop of players that could come in and change the course of the franchise. It's truly the opportunity for any franchise to turn itself around in a night.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently made a shocking prediction in his first NFL mock draft. Edholm predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars would take Tyler Warren at pick No. 5 and the Las Vegas Raiders would select Ashton Jeanty at pick No. 6. This leaves Colorado quarterback available for Edholm to project at pick No. 7 to the New York Jets.

"I'm not buying the 'Sanders at No. 1' talk, and I thought about sliding him down further (to the Steelers?), but then I remembered the Jets don't really have a QB," Edholm wrote. "Maybe it doesn't happen, but this pairing would be ... interesting."

This entire mock draft was much different than a lot of the projections, but if Sanders is available when the Jets are on the clock, it's a no-brainer to select him.

Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has been incredible for his entire college career. In 2024, the 6-foot-2 signal caller threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He finished his two years at Colorado with 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and only 13 interceptions.

Mind you, there's almost no chance Sanders will fall all the way to pick No. 7, but if the draft unfolds the way Edholm projects, the Jets may land their quarterback of the future.

Zach Pressnell
