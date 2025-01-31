Jets Projected To Draft D.J. Reed Replacement After Aaron Glenn Hire
The New York Jets currently hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft after struggling the entire 2024 season.
While the season is nothing that Jets fans want to remember, at least the team will land a top prospect as compensation for the suffering.
Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today recently predicted the Jets would draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The freakin' New York Jets will probably be losing starting cornerback D.J. Reed to free agency this offseason. So, they might have to be built for that hit," Rizzuti wrote. "First-year head coach Aaron Glenn, the 12th overall pick by the Jets in 1994, helps spend the 2025 seventh overall pick on a fellow defensive back. Johnson joins Sauce Gardner and slot defender Michael Carter II to form what could be the best cornerback trio in football."
The interesting caveat with Rizzuti's mock draft is the No. 1 pick in the draft. Instead of the Tennessee Titans selecting a quarterback to replace Will Levis, Rizzuti predicts the Titans will draft the sensational Travis Hunter.
While this wouldn't be a bad pick, it would change the entire outlook of the draft. A move like this allows either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to land at pick No. 5 giving the Jets the prime opportunity to trade up and land a quarterback.
If New York sticks at pick No. 7, they would likely be perfectly fine with Johnson.
Johnson has shown the ability to be a true cover corner over the last few years at Michigan. He's faced tough matchups, including against Marvin Harrison Jr., and he typically comes out on top of whichever receiver he's matched against.
