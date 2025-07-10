Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Exciting Dual-Threat QB
The NFL is a simple league sometimes. If you don't have a franchise quarterback, you're probably headed nowhere fast.
It's been ages since the Jets had a franchise guy, dating back somewhere between 15 and 50 years, depending on your feelings about passers like Chad Pennington and Vinny Testaverde. The latest man hoping to ascend to that role is Justin Fields, a former Chicago Bears first-round pick looking for a career resurgence.
Count Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski among those who don't think Fields is the man for the job. In fact, Sobleski thinks the Jets will be in prime position to draft their long-awaited franchise guy, in part because of Fields' incompetence.
In a recent 2026 mock draft, Sobleski had the Jets landing the second overall pick and selecting University of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who starred as a freshman for the Gamecocks this past season.
"South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is the individual who presents gigantic upside thanks to his natural athleticism and big arm," Sobleski wrote. "The 20-year-old has the all the physical tools to be the No. 1 overall pick, whether he declares after his redshirt sophomore season or later in the process.
"Something went drastically wrong in New York if the Jets own a top-two selection. There's no point for the team to avoid drafting another quarterback, even if Justin Fields is under contract for another season. Though the Jets can release the 2021 first-round pick as a June 1 cut and save $10 million toward the 2026 cap, per Over the Cap."
In 2024, Sellers passed for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 674 rushing yards and seven more scores with his legs. He's a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder who has the foot speed to elude tacklers, but the physicality to shake off the pass rush.
If Fields isn't going to lead the Jets to their first playoff berth in 15 years, the next best thing is losing as many games as possible to get a shot at landing Sellers (or whoever emerges as the draft class' best QB) early in the first round.
