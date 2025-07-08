Jets Still Need Help At Crucial Skill Position, According To NFL Analyst
Excitement is high among New York Jets fans, but there are plenty of question marks remaining about the 2025 version of their favorite team.
Coming off a 5-12 season and their 14th-straight year with no playoff berth, the Jets changed everything. Head coach, general manager, starting quarterback. Three clean slates, representing a change of course that the franchise hopes will cure its losing ways.
However, Justin Fields, that new starting quarterback, might be looking around these days wondering who he's supposed to throw to.
The Jets have a legitimate number-one receiver in Garrett Wilson and an intriguing rookie tight end in Mason Taylor. Otherwise, in obvious passing situations, it's not entirely clear who they're counting on.
For those reasons, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards called the receiving position the Jets' "biggest remaining need" in a piece published on Tuesday, strongly hinting that New York could still use some more help.
"New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds," Edwards wrote.
"Defensive tackle, apart from Quinnen Williams, may also be on the mind of new coach Aaron Glenn."
Help is still available in free agency, though it comes fraught with potential risks. A pair of decorated ex-Pro Bowlers, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, could be there for the taking if New York is willing to extend the budget a bit.
However, there's every chance the Jets could opt to let things play out, which means they either need veterans like Lazard and Reynolds to step up, or a major breakout from fourth-round rookie Arian Smith.
