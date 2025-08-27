Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Talented QB Prospect
During the offseason, it quickly became clear that the New York Jets were looking to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to save money and get younger. This meant they'd also look to move on from his partner in crime, Davante Adams.
Early in the preseason, the Jets cut both Rodgers and Adams before signing quarterback Justin Fields to replace Rodgers as the franchise quarterback in New York.
Fields has struggled early on in his NFL career. There have been times in his young career when he's flashed potential, but for the most part, the young signal caller has struggled. During his training camp and preseason with the Jets, it's been much of the same.
If Fields struggles throughout the regular season, there's already growing speculation that the Jets will look to move on from him in favor of a new franchise quarterback.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Jets, he had them selecting at pick No. 4. In this mock draft, the Jets drafted LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to replace the aforementioned Fields.
NFL Mock Draft: Jets land QB Garrett Nussmeier with pick No. 4
"Nussmeier makes some scouts nervous due to his penchant for risk-taking. Others love him for it," Baumgardner wrote. "Either way, all can agree he is an athletic and talented passer — sort of an on-field blend of Jim Harbaugh, Tony Romo, and Baker Mayfield. He hates giving up on plays and loves to compete. Seats on the Nuss Bus are filling fast."
If the Jets are bad enough to be picking in the top five of next year's NFL Draft, there's a good chance that Fields struggled tremendously.
If that's the case, taking the best quarterback available at pick No. 4 makes perfect sense.
Nussmeier has flashed a lot of talent and potential at the college level, but his performance and production in 2025 will determine his draft stock. If he can put the pieces together and dominate college football in the way that scouts project that he will, selecting him at No. 4 might be a steal.
