Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Top 2026 Draft Prospect
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and replace him with free agent Justin Fields this offseason.
Since making that decision, the Jets have done seemingly everything in their power to build a perfect team for Fields to have around him. They've added offensive line help, wide receivers, and tight ends.
But some in the NFL media still aren't sold on Fields with the Jets.
Travis May of A To Z Sports made the shocking prediction that the Jets would land a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and use it to select South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to replace the aforementioned Fields.
"If Justin Fields struggles this season to the point where the Jets are picking top five in 2026, then the Jets could turn around and select a quarterback with equally ridiculous rushing upside," May wrote. "Sellers scored 25 total touchdowns, averaged nearly 8.7 adjusted yards per pass attempt, and racked up nearly 700 rushing yards on the ground.
"Sellers is still growing as a consistent passer, but he has first-round quarterback physical traits, wild arm talent, and near Lamar Jackson mobility. This may just look like drafting Justin Fields to replace Justin Fields, and Sellers is still a bit raw based on the 2024 results, but the upside is clear."
It feels a bit unfair to assume the Jets will move on from Fields so quickly. They've committed to him this offseason, and it looks like the team could be built around him.
But if he plays badly enough for the Jets to land a top-five pick, there's a chance New York is ready to let him go back to free agency, as long as the right quarterback is available in the draft.
It's tough to tell without seeing Fields play in a Jets uniform yet.
