Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Sign ‘Megadeal’ In Near Future

The NFL insider gave his take on the Jets rumors...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have some decisions to make when it comes to two of the team’s biggest building blocks.

Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are eligible for contract extensions. This has been one of the biggest topics of the offseason and is gaining some traction. It was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that "preliminary talks" began between the two sides.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer weighed in as well and said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if at least a Gardner “megadeal” gets done before the Jets’ next practice.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Sauce Gardner has a new megadeal before the next time the Jets practice— it’s one I know they’ve been planning for through the offseason," Breer said.

Mandatory minicamp is behind us and now the Jets have a little break before training camp. This is a perfect time in which things somewhat a lull for the Jets to make headlines and sign both superstars to new deals.

Gardner and Wilson are both signed for the 2025 season and had their fifth-year options picked up for the 2026 season as well. Landing a contract extension right now would just further show both sides' commitment to one another. There was a time last year in which trade rumors circulated about both of these stars. Now, it seems like there is a very good shot at least one extension gets done this offseason and potentially both. The Jets have the cap space for it and both sides have shown a willingness to get something done.

More NFL: Jets Have 'Big If' Amid Swirling Trade Rumors

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News