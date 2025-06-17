Jets Predicted To Sign ‘Megadeal’ In Near Future
The New York Jets have some decisions to make when it comes to two of the team’s biggest building blocks.
Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are eligible for contract extensions. This has been one of the biggest topics of the offseason and is gaining some traction. It was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that "preliminary talks" began between the two sides.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer weighed in as well and said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if at least a Gardner “megadeal” gets done before the Jets’ next practice.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if Sauce Gardner has a new megadeal before the next time the Jets practice— it’s one I know they’ve been planning for through the offseason," Breer said.
Mandatory minicamp is behind us and now the Jets have a little break before training camp. This is a perfect time in which things somewhat a lull for the Jets to make headlines and sign both superstars to new deals.
Gardner and Wilson are both signed for the 2025 season and had their fifth-year options picked up for the 2026 season as well. Landing a contract extension right now would just further show both sides' commitment to one another. There was a time last year in which trade rumors circulated about both of these stars. Now, it seems like there is a very good shot at least one extension gets done this offseason and potentially both. The Jets have the cap space for it and both sides have shown a willingness to get something done.