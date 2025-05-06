Jets Predicted To Steal $100 Million Free Agent From Hated Division Rival
The New York Jets need to add a wide receiver this offseason. Earlier in the winter, they cut Davante Adams, but they've restructured Allen Lazard's contract and drafted Arian Smith in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Neither Lazard or Smith are ready to take on the responsibilities of being the wide receiver two in an offense, especially one where Justin Fields is trying to prove himself.
Luckily for the Jets, there are a few decent options available in free agency.
Wendell Ferreira of A To Z Sports recently predicted the Jets would fill their hole at wide receiver by signing Buffalo Bills free agent Amari Cooper.
"The Jets lost Davante Adams in the offseason, and now there's not much beyond Garrett Wilson in the wide receiver room," Ferreira wrote. "They drafted Arian Smith in the fourth round and adjusted Allen Lazard's contract, but adding a secondary option with a higher upside like Amari Cooper would be a significant step to make Justin Fields' life easier."
Cooper might have looked a bit pedestrian last season, but he still has a lot of talent. Last season, he caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. Still, he has reliable hands and the ability to run the entire route tree.
The icing on the cake would be stealing Cooper from the Bills. Buffalo is one of the Jets' biggest rivals with one of the better offenses in the AFC. While Cooper wasn't a key part of their offense last season, the Jets could poach him away and stop the Bills from re-signing him.
More NFL: NFL Writer Urges Jets To Look Ahead To Arch Manning, 2026