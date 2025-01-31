Jets Predicted To Steal $30 Million Free Agent Alongside GM Hire
The New York Jets recently announced the hire of their new general manager Darren Mougey. Mougey comes over as the former assistant general manager of the Denver Broncos.
But the Jets may look to take some of Mougey's former players with him this offseason.
Mike Luciano of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets would follow up this general manager hire by stealing another piece of the Broncos' organization. Luciano predicted the Jets would sign former Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones in free agency.
"Jones may be one of the most natural free agent fits for this Jets team," Luciano wrote. "Not only does he have familiarity with Mougey and fills a positional need, but his style of play could make him a perfect interior run-stuffing tackle that helps Glenn's defensive scheme truly take flight.
"Jones would be an instant starter next to Quinnen Williams, giving the Jets a reliable No. 2 defensive tackle if top draft pick Mason Graham doesn't make it to No. 7 overall. Jones has been underrated for most of his career, but Glenn's defense could give him the platform he has needed."
Jones would help fill a massive hole in the Jets' defensive front. New York needs to make additions all across the defense, but defensive tackle is a huge hole to plug.
The 30-year-old veteran has been a consistent run stuffer in his time in the league, though 2024 was his worst year in recent memory.
Picking up Jones allows the Jets to turn to a prospect like Will Johnson or Will Campbell at pick No. 7 instead of picking up Michigan's Mason Graham.
