Jets Predicted To Target Michigan Star Cornerback In Upcoming NFL Draft
The New York Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, cementing themselves as one of the ten worst teams in the league. With this record, the Jets landed the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
There is quite a bit of talent in this season's draft, though there isn't a top dog who stands above the rest. The Jets should have their pick of a few talented players when they are on the clock.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets to target star Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with their top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season, but he was one of the best cornerbacks in the country in 2023.
"The Michigan product provides a rare blend of size, length, and physicality with the versatility to excel in both man and zone coverage," Fried wrote. "Johnson has impressive length for the position and is a willing tackler who seems to relish opportunities to contribute in run defense.
"With D.J. Reed expected to walk in free agency, the Jets could double down on the cornerback position and pair Johnson with a similar physical freak in Sauce Gardner. A Gardner-Johnson duo could instantly give the Jets the best cornerback room in football again."
Johnson would give the Jets another true cover corner opposite of Sauce Gardner. Having two cornerbacks of this caliber would allow New York to play a lot of man defense with confidence.
