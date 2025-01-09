Jets Predicted To Trade 24-Year-Old Star To Broncos In ‘Crazy’ Move
Will the New York Jets find a way to keep star receiver Garrett Wilson around for the foreseeable future?
New York has been in the news already this offseason as there was speculation that Wilson could request a trade. That hasn’t happened to this point, but nothing can be ruled out in the offseason yet. It’s still far too early. The Wild Card Round hasn’t even kicked off yet.
Wilson is 24 years old and is eligible for a long-term extension after three straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. Wilson looks like one of the best young receivers in football and at some point is going to cash in with a large deal.
Will that be with the Jets, though? CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani made a list of 10 “crazy” offseason predictions and one was that the Jets will end up trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
“Garrett Wilson's future with the New York Jets is unclear at this point, and if he's available via trade, every team with a WR1 need should be calling about him,” Dajani said. “Through 16 games this season, Wilson caught a career-high 97 passes for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns. The Ohio State product has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his three NFL seasons, and is one of just seven wide receivers all time to catch 80 passes in each of his first three seasons. Keep in mind he's done so with incredible quarterback turnover.
“Our prediction is that Wilson is dealt to the Broncos to serve as Bo Nix's new No. 1 wideout. Someone who can both stretch the field, and move the chains with his ability to dodge defenders.”
If the Jets end up trading Wilson, it would be pretty devastating. Hopefully, this prediction doesn’t end up coming true.
More NFL: Cowboys $34 Million QB Floated As Jets Aaron Rodgers Alternative