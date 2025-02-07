Jets Projected Among Top Landing Spots For Lions 26-Year-Old
The New York Jets don't currently have a lot of cap space but they will have a few holes to fill this offseason.
New York won five games in 2024. Things didn't go their way, but the Jets already have done a good job since the regular season ended. There's a new era in New York that is going to be led by Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
Once free agency kicks off in March, the Jets will need to take a hard look at the roster and it wouldn't hurt to add another pass rusher into the mix. Pro Football Focus' Mason Mason Cameron ranked the top defensive linemen heading to free agency with projected landing spots. Cameron linked the Jets to Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike as a potential fit.
"Potential Landing Spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets," Cameron said. "Javon Kinlaw’s time in New York was short-lived (unrestricted free agent this offseason), and now the Jets must look elsewhere to find interior pressure. With Aaron Glenn heading up this defense into the future and the team having limited cap space, the Jets could be in the market for a more cost-controlled option in Onwuzurike, whom Glenn is very familiar with, having just coached him last season in Detroit."
Onwuzurike is just 26 years old and was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2024, he logged 1.5 sacks, 28 total tackles, and 13 quarterback hits. Spotrac is currently projecting his market value to be just over $9 million across two seasons. He's young, has a connection to Glenn, and would be cheap.
