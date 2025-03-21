Jets Projected NFL Draft Blockbuster Lands 1,215-Yard, 15-TD Superstar
The upcoming NFL Draft is a pivotal one for the New York Jets.
With both a new general manager in Darren Mougey and a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, the Jets aren't just trying to improve the roster after a 5-12 season. They're trying to create a new winning culture after 14 straight years of playoff disappointment.
The Jets are slotted for the seventh pick of the first round, and there's really no limitation on the positions they could draft. There are still talented players on the roster, but most of those players could use some extra support at their positions.
What if the Jets were somehow able to draft both a first-round wideout and a first-round cornerback? Well, in this year's draft, there's one player who fits both descriptions.
On Thursday, NFL.com's Mike Band projected that the Jets would trade up to the fifth spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars, drafting Colorado wide receiver/corner Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.
"In his first draft as a primary decision-maker, new Jets GM Darren Mougey channels the aggressive strategy modeled for him by former boss George Paton, trading up to leapfrog the Raiders for Hunter," Band wrote.
"The Jets need help opposite Garrett Wilson at receiver and Sauce Gardner at cornerback, making New York an ideal spot for Hunter to showcase his rare two-way talent. It would be fitting for former Jets corner/current head coach Aaron Glenn to select a ball-hawking playmaker with his first pick on the job."
Hunter, 21, was college football's biggest star this past season, and he delivered on the field with a 1,215-yard, 15-touchdown campaign, and four interceptions in the role of shutdown corner. It remains to be seen how the two-way experiment will work out in the NFL, but if the Jets ever limit him to just one side of the ball, there's a good chance he'll be a Pro Bowler either way.
Band's hypothetical trade only included the Jets giving up a third-round pick in addition to the swap of first-rounders. If that package lands them Hunter, New York would likely never regret making the deal.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Draft 4,134-Yard Passer To 'Battle' With Justin Fields