Jets Projected To Pair 1,319-Yard Game-Breaker With Garrett Wilson
We're at a point in the National Football League calendar in which there isn't typically too much going on unless you are still in the playoffs.
The season will end on Sunday, Feb. 9 as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have a chance at a historic three-peat and the Eagles have a chance at their second Super Bowl title in team history.
It should be a good game and unsurprisingly both of those franchises have been getting plenty of headlines recently. While this is the case, the New York Jets have been talked about plenty despite not making the playoffs.
New York has been hard at work and filled its open head coach and general manager positions. The Jets have been in plenty of headlines since with the vast majority having something to do with Aaron Rodgers.
With the NFL season coming to a close, mock drafts also have started to pop up in preparation for the April NFL Draft. New York has the No. 7 pick in the draft and should be able to add some high-end talent. The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs released an updated mock draft on Monday and projected New York to select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"The Jets have secured their new direction -- another defensive-minded coach is set to take the reins in Aaron Glenn," Crabbs said. "Glenn saw firsthand what a physical mentality can bring to a franchise and with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' future in flux, the Jets may be a team in offensive transition. A big, physical receiver like Tet McMillan could go a long way in helping to provide the Jets with a physical identity."
If he's on the board at No. 7, this would be a phenomenal pick. He racked up 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 in 12 games. In 2023, he had 1,402 receiving yards in 13 games. Over the last two seasons, he has tallied 18 touchdowns.
Adding him to a receiver room featuring Garrett Wilson could be the makings of one of the best young duos in football. If somehow Adams were to stick around too, the Jets arguably would have the best combination of receivers in football.
