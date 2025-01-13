Jets Projected To Pursue $180 Million Pro Bowl Quarterback
The New York Jets have many questions to answer right now.
New York had a tough 2024 season but actually is one of the more interesting teams in football right now. Although the Jets aren't in the playoffs, they certainly have a chance to turn things around. The Jets won just five games in 2024 but have more talent on the roster than the typical five-win team.
If the Jets can make sound decisions with the head coach and general manager searches, it will just make things easier in 2025. Another decision will be about the future of Aaron Rodgers. This is going to be the one that is discussed throughout the offseason the most.
He had an up-and-down season and there's merit to both sides of the discussion about whether to bring him back. We are not the general manager of the Jets, though.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the top players who could be traded this offseason with potential landing spots. He had Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins as the second-best player who could be traded and projected the Jets as one of the top landing spots for him.
"Kirk Cousins' spot on this list may seem high, given the late struggles he had before being pulled for rookie Michael Penix Jr.," Know said. "However, it's worth noting that Cousins popped up on the injury report with shoulder and elbow ailments in mid-November, just as his slide was beginning. Neither Cousins nor the Atlanta Falcons made noise about the injuries, but considering how well Cousins was playing in September and October, it's fair to wonder if he was healthy down the stretch...
"While Cousins' situation includes a lot of "ifs," he's likely to be this year's budget veteran quarterback a la Russell Wilson in 2024. Through that lens, a couple of teams appear to be logical landing spots...The Jets could be interested in Cousins under similar terms. If Rodgers departs, New York will need someone to guide its offense through the 2025 season. Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets."
Cousins could be one of the better quarterbacks available this offseason, but will the Jets pursue him? He spurned them in the past so it's unknown. There surely will be more speculation about him throughout the offseason if Rodgers decides to leave, but it does seem unlikely on the outside looking in. He landed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta and even if the Jets don't have to pay the majority of it, it still seems unlikely.
