Jets Rough PFF Ranking Should Lead NY To Keenan Allen
The New York Jets have one of the top overall receivers in football in Garrett Wilson, but the room overall hasn't gotten a lot of love.
Pro Football Focus recently released its ranking of the wide receiver rooms across football and had the Jets way down near the bottom at No. 28 even with Wilson on the roster.
"No. 28. New York Jets," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said. "Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams were the only Jets receivers to record 64.0-plus PFF receiving grades last season, and Adams is no longer in the fold. Running back Breece Hall was great as a receiver in 2023 (88.9 PFF receiving grade with 591 receiving yards) but took a major step back in 2024. There isn't much else in the way of proven talent. The Jets don't seem like they will be a very pass-happy team this season."
The Jets don't have as much big-name talent as last year, but that doesn't mean there aren't playmakers in town. Allen Lazard is still here and is dependable. Josh Reynolds has flashed on the practice field so far and rookie Arian Smith has shown off his blazing speed he's known for.
While this is the case, adding another veteran playmaker wouldn't hurt. With a rating that low, clearly the perception around the league is different than what is in town. Because of that, the Jets should give Keenan Allen a call. There have been few receivers better than him over the last 12 years.
It would be great to have the superstar version of him the league has come to see. But, the Jets would be a better team if they got the version of him from last season with the Chicago Bears. He had 70 catches, 744 yards, and seven touchdowns. Adding that type of production would just make things even easier for young quarterback Justin Fields.