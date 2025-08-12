Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Reveals Injury Details; Expected Return
The New York Jets aren't going to be at full strength in the quarterback room over the next few weeks but fans shouldn't be too concerned at this time.
Justin Fields is healthy along with Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. Tyrod Taylor hasn't been, though. Taylor has been knocked out of training camp action recently and didn't appear in the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. It has been revealed that the reason for this is because of a knee injury.
Unsurprisingly, there have been question marks about whether or not he would return throughout the preseason and ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that won't be the case, but that he is opening to be ready for Week 1.
Jets avoided disaster as insider reveals QB Tyrod Taylor's expected return
"Jets QB Tyrod Taylor underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the preseason, per HC Aaron Glenn. The Jets hope Taylor will be ready for Week 1 vs. the Steelers," Schefter said.
On top of this, the Jets also are missing veteran receiver Allen Lazard right now. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that Lazard is expected to miss a few weeks right now.
"Tyrod Taylor won’t be playing in the preseason as he recovers from a scope he had on his knee," Rosenblatt said. "Allen Lazard will be out for a couple weeks."
The Jets are having a tough time injury-wise right now. Others, like Mason Taylor, are still on the shelf as well with just two preseason games left. The Jets had a good start to the preseason, but these are all things to monitor as the 2025 season gets closer in closer. At least for Taylor's sake, he is a veteran and the team knows what they will get out of him. Plus, Fields is healthy and therefore there doesn't need to be much concern right now. Although, Fields did get hurt earlier in the summer for a few days.
The quarterback room is always worth watching and New York's is a little banged up at the moment. As more information is shared, we will provide it here. But, for now, don't need to be overly concerned for Taylor's absence but it still is something to monitor.
