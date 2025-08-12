Jets QB Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected To Miss Preseason
The New York Jets have a lot to be excited about this year. During the offseason, the front office opted to reshape the entire organization from the top down. The team hired a new general manager and quickly brought in Aaron Glenn to be the new head coach.
The Jets cut ties with veteran players like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, replacing Rodgers with Justin Fields in free agency. A few weeks later, the front office handed out massive contract extensions to franchise superstars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, locking both players down in New York for the foreseeable future.
There's clearly a lot to be excited about for the Jets, especially with Fields looking solid in the Week 1 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
But the Jets were recently dealt some crushing news in their quarterback room, according to Glenn.
Tyrod Taylor undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery, per Aaron Glenn
Following Jets practice on Tuesday, Glenn announced that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had undergone an arthroscopic knee surgery, also known as a scope, and was expected to miss the entire preseason. Glenn remains optimistic that Taylor would be ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season, but that seems like it's far from a guarantee at this point.
This surgery impacts a lot for the Jets. First of all, Glenn and company seem to be very confident in Taylor's abilities. They seem to see him as a starting quarterback in the NFL, who's been regulated to backup duties because of Fields' youth and potential.
But Fields is surrounded with injury concerns that make Taylor very valuable to the team as the backup. The younger quarterback has already suffered a dislocated toe after being stepped on at practice earlier this summer. Though it was okay, it's still scary that Fields has already been injured. Pair that with his reckless running ability and it seems like Fields could run into bumps and bruises a bit more often than other signal callers.
Another caveat here is that Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez don't seem to have what it takes to be backups in the NFL. While they've flashed some talent, Taylor seems to be a much better option.
At the end of the day, this issue is supposed to be resolved in the next few weeks. But if Taylor can't return to full strength by Week 1, the Jets could be in trouble if Fields goes down.
More NFL: Jets Rumors: 6-Year Veteran's Stock Rising After Breakout Preseason