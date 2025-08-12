Jets Rumors: 6-Year Veteran's Stock Rising After Breakout Preseason
The New York Jets have a lot to look forward to this year. While the team is led by its defense, it's the offense that is keeping eyes on them.
Recently acquired quarterback Justin Fields is the star of the show and he looked solid in Week 1 of the preseason. But the offense around Fields looked solid, too, which is a stark contrast to the disastrous unit that the Jets had with Aaron Rodgers at the helm last season.
Michael Haney of the Jet Press recently praised fullback, tight end hybrid, Andrew Beck, for his breakout performance in the preseason.
Andrew Beck turning heads in Jets preseason
"Andrew Beck was all over the place for the Jets. He lined up as a fullback, an inline tight end, and even played a snap as a slot receiver. He caught two passes, including a 24-yard catch-and-run from Justin Fields," Haney wrote. "Beck has bounced around the NFL since signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
"Rookie tight end Mason Taylor will still play an important role in this offense, but Beck seems to be a chess piece that they'll use in a variety of ways. If he continues his current form, offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand will be forced to find a way to get him on the field."
Beck provides the Jets with something they don't get from any other player. He's as versatile as it gets with the ability to fill in multiple roles for Tanner Engstrand's offense.
With the Jets expected to be a run-heavy offense, having a solid blocking fullback on the roster is going to be huge. Beck will help clear the way for big runs as well as provide another layer of protection for Fields in the pocket.
But he also flashed the ability to slot in at tight end in two tight end sets. Beck isn't going to be a jump ball receiver or the flashiest guy in the open field, but he can catch and run, while providing other abilities to the offense.
At this point, it would be hard to cut Beck. He brings too much versatility to the offense. Week 1 of the preseason was seemingly everybody's introduction to Beck in New York, but it doesn't appear this is the last time he's going to have his number called by Aaron Glenn and company.
