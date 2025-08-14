Jets Quietly Brought In 2 New QBs
The New York Jets are dealing with an injury in the quarterback room right now and are looking around for other veteran options just in case.
Tyrod Taylor is currently dealing with a knee injury and it already has been reported that he's done for the preseason. The hope is that he is ready for Week 1, but it's not clear yet if he will be. In response, the Jets worked out two veteran quarterbacks on Thursday.
Jets eyeing two veteran quarterbacks with Tyrod Taylor injured
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the two quarterbacks who worked out for New York are C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman.
"The Jets worked out two QBs today — C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman. QB2 Tyrod Taylor (knee scope) is down for the preseason. Aaron Glenn said they “hopefully” will have him back for Week 1. Something to monitor," Cimini said. "They also worked out RB Tyreik McAllister and TE Kole Taylor."
Beathard has seen game action in six NFL seasons since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Peterman went viral early in his career for throwing five interceptions in a game but has been a respectable backup since despite the negative perception.
The best case scenario for the Jets is that Taylor is healthy by Week 1 and is ready to backup Justin Fields. The fact that the Jets are taking a look around isn't a great sign for Taylor's health. Beyond Taylor and Fields, the Jets have Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook on the roster. It would make sense to bring in someone else with more experience if Taylor isn't ready soon.
For as positive as things have seemed to be since Aaron Glenn took over as head coach, injuries have been a real issue throughout camp. Fields was injured at one point but is okay now. Beyond him, the Jets have missed a handful of guys, including Sauce Gardner and Mason Taylor. Time is running out to get ready for the regular season, hopefully we'll see injuries slow down ahead of Week 1.
New York will return to the field for its second preseason game against the New York Giants followed by the third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action.
