Jets Country

Jets Quietly Brought In 2 New QBs

The Jets are looking to add more depth it seems...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are dealing with an injury in the quarterback room right now and are looking around for other veteran options just in case.

Tyrod Taylor is currently dealing with a knee injury and it already has been reported that he's done for the preseason. The hope is that he is ready for Week 1, but it's not clear yet if he will be. In response, the Jets worked out two veteran quarterbacks on Thursday.

Jets eyeing two veteran quarterbacks with Tyrod Taylor injured

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor
Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the two quarterbacks who worked out for New York are C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman.

"The Jets worked out two QBs today — C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman. QB2 Tyrod Taylor (knee scope) is down for the preseason. Aaron Glenn said they “hopefully” will have him back for Week 1. Something to monitor," Cimini said. "They also worked out RB Tyreik McAllister and TE Kole Taylor."

Beathard has seen game action in six NFL seasons since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Peterman went viral early in his career for throwing five interceptions in a game but has been a respectable backup since despite the negative perception.

The best case scenario for the Jets is that Taylor is healthy by Week 1 and is ready to backup Justin Fields. The fact that the Jets are taking a look around isn't a great sign for Taylor's health. Beyond Taylor and Fields, the Jets have Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook on the roster. It would make sense to bring in someone else with more experience if Taylor isn't ready soon.

For as positive as things have seemed to be since Aaron Glenn took over as head coach, injuries have been a real issue throughout camp. Fields was injured at one point but is okay now. Beyond him, the Jets have missed a handful of guys, including Sauce Gardner and Mason Taylor. Time is running out to get ready for the regular season, hopefully we'll see injuries slow down ahead of Week 1.

New York will return to the field for its second preseason game against the New York Giants followed by the third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action.

More NFL: Sauce Gardner Injury: What We Know About Jets Star CB

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News