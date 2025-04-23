Jets Quietly 'Looked Into' 35-TD National Champion
The New York Jets' quarterback room seems pretty full right now but could another guy join the organization this weekend?
New York's quarterback room currently features Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Adrian Martinez. While this is the case, Travis' injury status isn't clear as of this moment. The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday and there are some intriguing signal-callers who will be available.
While this is the case, the Jets are set for at least the 2025 and 2026 seasons if all goes well with Fields. But, what about another late-round depth option to see what he can do behind the scenes? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that New York is one of four teams that "have looked into" Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
"As far as midround options go, (the Pittsburgh Steelers) has done a lot of work on Ohio State's Will Howard. The (Indianapolis Colts), Jets, and (Las Vegas Raiders) also have looked into Howard, whose play in the College Football Playoff helped his profile."
Howard had the best year of his five-year college career in 2024 with Ohio State. He spent the first four years of his college career at Kansas State and then joined the Buckeyes in 2024. Howard threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 games while leading the team to the National Championship.
Howard broke the record for completions to open a CFP National Championship Game with 13 and finished the day 17-of-21 with 231 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 57 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in Ohio State's 34-24 win over Notre Dame.
He wouldn't be a threat to Fields in 2025, but he could be worth looking into for an opportunity down the line if the Fields signing doesn't lead to another deal after his two years.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Gets New Steelers Update