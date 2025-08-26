Jets Country

Jets-Raiders Mock Trade Sends Star WR To NY After Malachi Corley Cut

The Jets still need to add wide receiver talent...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) drops the ball prior to crossing the goal line against the Houston Texans during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) drops the ball prior to crossing the goal line against the Houston Texans during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New York Jets desperately need a wide receiver to play alongside Garrett Wilson going forward. With Justin Fields taking over at quarterback, the team needs as many pass-catching options as possible, or the young quarterback could be doomed to fail.

To make matters worse, the Jets' wide receiver room took another hit this week. New York opted to cut ties with young wide receiver Malachi Corley ahead of the deadline to cut down to 53 players. Corley played only one season in New York.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers. Meyers previously requested a trade from the Raiders, but it's unclear whether they will honor his request.

Jets-Raiders mock trade sends Jakobi Meyers to New York

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They're also loaded with cap space and Meyers would make a great No. 2 option to support Garrett Wilson for incoming quarterback Justin Fields," Gagnon wrote. "Just like the Patriots, the Jets are potential playoff-race competition for Las Vegas. They'd probably prefer to trade him outside the conference, which could drive up the price. Additionally, the Jets are already lacking third- and fifth-round picks for 2026."

Meyers would be the perfect fit in New York. Placing him opposite of Wilson would give the Jets two respectable options out wide rather than one. The Jets would be able to create a respectable passing attack rather than relying on the run and Wilson to score points.

But this idea doesn't make too much sense for a few reasons.

First of all, the Raiders seem very reluctant to trade Meyers in the first place, even though he requested it. If the Raiders don't want to move him, there's really no way a deal could come together. But the Jets are already missing 2026 draft picks, so they would likely want to move 2027 picks in order to land Meyers.

It doesn't seem like it's a very realistic possibility, though the odds aren't zero percent.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

