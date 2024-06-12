Jets' RB Breece Hall Addresses Injury Angst at Mandatory Minicamp
New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall eased any injury concerns in the air on Tuesday in Florham Park.
In a minicamp practice that was open to invited media, the Jets’ RB1 was reportedly working out on the side due to what head coach Robert Saleh referred to as "some lower half stuff but nothing that we're concerned about” last week.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Saleh revealed that Hall would not take any practice reps.
“No, there's no point,” said Saleh, answering a question on Hall’s anticipated participation level. “He could. If this was game week, he would roll, but there's no point.”
After Tuesday’s practice, Hall addressed reporters from the podium and set the record straight.
“It's not really a concern to be honest,” said Hall. “I'm just focused on just continuing to get better and just still keep building my body up for the season.”
After tearing his ACL 6.5 games into his rookie season, Hall returned in time for the 2023 season opener. The 2022 second-round draft pick appeared in all 17 games, totaling 1,585 yards from scrimmage and a team-high nine touchdowns last year.
"I don't think people realize or appreciate the road it takes to recover from an ACL. Breece really wasn't full Breece until right around the midpoint of the season, and he was still producing," said Saleh last week.
The 23-year-old Hall, who celebrated his birthday last month, suggested he’s much better off right now, healthwise, than he was at this point last year.
“I'm a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier, my knee feels a lot better,” said Hall. “I just feel like I'm back to my old self.”
The dynamic ball carrier said his offseason focus has been to strengthen the left leg.
“Just getting a little leaner. Just getting my left quad, knee, hammy, calf stronger, just so I didn't have any asymmetry or anything,” said Hall.
Hall, who has every-down back capability, led all NFL running backs in receptions (76) last season. He claims he’s ready to go, but is being held back as a precaution. The lack of practice participation seems to be a result of timing above all else.
“I could practice right now, I feel great,” said Hall. “The coaches are real cautious with me and I appreciate them for that. It's been a good time just to still be here, be a part of everything. I do the walkthroughs and stuff we've been doing, so it's been cool.”