Should New York Jets Be Concerned About Superstar's Lower-Body Issue?
New York Jets' running back Breece Hall is in the building for OTAs Phase 3, but he isn't operating at 100 percent healthwise.
While addressing reporters on Tuesday in Florham Park, Jets' head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Hall's presence and revealed the fact the high-end running back is currently battling through a minor injury.
"He's here. He's just working off on the side," said Saleh. "He's just dealing with some lower half stuff but nothing that we're concerned about."
After a promising start to his rookie year, Hall, a 2022 second-round draft pick, suffered an ACL tear 6.5 games into his NFL career. He returned in time for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, but was not asked to handle a heavy workload early on.
"I don't think people realize or appreciate the road it takes to recover from an ACL. Breece really wasn't full Breece until right around the midpoint of the season, and he was still producing," said Saleh.
Rushing for 127 yards in 10 carries in the triumphant season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Hall proceeded to total 1,585 yards from scrimmage over 17 games. He led all NFL running backs in pass receptions (76).
"I thought he finished the season very strong," said Saleh.
Hall, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry for the season, ran wild in the Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots. He rushed for 178 yards and added 12 yards on two receptions in the Jets' first win over the Patriots in 16 tries.
Outside of the injury hiccup, Hall reportedly appears ready for a productive season as New York's primary ball carrier.
"He's looked great during Phase 1, 2 and the early portion of Phase 3. I think he's got a tremendous mindset. He's putting in great work. We're looking forward to seeing what he can put together in '24," said Saleh.
So while the news coming out that he's not participating certainly raises some alarm bells, it sounds like the Jets are just being cautious with their star to make sure he's ready for Week 1.