Jets Rookie Already Has Blown Aaron Glenn Away
Over the last few years, there have been some question marks at safety for the New York Jets at times.
This offseason, New York has tried to fix that.
First off, the Jets went out and signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco shortly after free agency opened up. That's not all, though. New York used the No. 130 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft in the fourth round to select young safety Malachi Moore out of Alabama.
The early returns about Cisco have been positive and that has also been the case for the rookie. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn went so far to praise the rookie on Monday and said that he thinks that he's going to be a "hell of a player" in the NFL, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"He’s going to be a hell of a player in this league, and I’m not going to tell you who I compare him to, but he’s going to do some really good things for us," Glenn said as shared by Rosenblatt. "I’m not saying it’s going to be at a starting level, and it can be. He’s out there competing, and we’re seeing if he can get the job."
The safety position has a chance to be much better in 2025. It starts with Cisco and Moore but Tony Adams also is going to play a big role after starting 26 games over the last two years. Pair an improved safety room with Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens on the outside and you have the makings of a dangerous secondary for opposing quarterbacks to throw into.
