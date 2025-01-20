Jets Receive 'Significant' Head Coach Update Involving Ex-NY Star
The New York Jets are looking to fill their vacant head coach position and got a pretty big update on Monday afternoon.
New York has been heavily tied to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and now that they are knocked out of the playoffs, he can interview with teams in person and make a decision at any time. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday a "significant" update that he will interview with the Jets as his first in-person interview.
"Lions DC Aaron Glenn, one of the top coaching candidates, is set for an in-person, second interview with the Jets, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport said. "Glenn will have options and electing to do his first visit to the team that drafted him, where he was an All-Pro, is significant."
Glenn played 15 years in the National Football League and was a star. He was selected in the first round of the 1994 National Football League Draft by the Jets. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in New York and developed into a star. Glenn earned two Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Jets.
He earned a third Pro Bowl nod as a member of the Houston Texans. Glenn is one of the hottest names to watch on the market right now and clearly has ties to the Jets. He seems like he would be an easy fit for New York and the fact that he's going to be going to the Jets as his first in-person interview hopefully is a good sign.
More NFL: Could Jets Turn To Rams' $160 Million Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers?