Jets Reportedly Beat Cowboys In $36 Million Sweepstakes
The New York Jets lost one cornerback in free agency and it didn't take the team long to find another.
Former Jets cornerback DJ Reed reportedly landed a deal with the Detroit Lions. The fact that Reed left the organization wasn't shocking as he was one of the top overall free agents on the market and always seemingly was going to land more than the Jets could offer.
New York did quickly land a corner to replace him by reportedly signing former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal. He's just 27 years old and put up some solid numbers over the last few years with Baltimore.
The Jets clearly like Stephens and wanted him to point where they beat out the Dallas Cowboys to sign him, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
"Dallas was in discussions with Baltimore Ravens free agent cornerback Brandon Stephens during the exclusive negotiating period before he opted to join the New York Jets, according to sources," Archer said.
The Jets have been pretty active in free agency so far with the biggest move obviously being the reported signing of quarterback Justin Fields. Picking up Stephens also was a solid move and clearly he had some interest in the open market. The Jets have looked to bring in young talent this offseason so far and Stephens is an example of that.
In 2024, he had 10 passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
More NFL: Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Offer From AFC Contender