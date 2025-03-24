Jets Reportedly Eyeing 23-Year-Old Big-Play Receiver
The New York Jets have a clear need in the wide receiver room and it sounds like they have at least some interest in an intriguing receiver in this year's National Football League Draft class.
Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported that New York was planning to meet with Georgia receiver Arian Smith last week in a top-30 visit.
"The New York Jets have a 30 visit scheduled this week with Georgia WR Arian Smith, per source," Fowler said. "One of the most explosive pass-catchers in the class with an underappreciated game as a route-runner was the Florida HS state title winner in the 200M & the winner of the boys' elite 100M at the ‘19 Prefontaine classic."
Smith hasn't gotten as much coverage in this draft cycle as guys like Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden, but that doesn't mean he can't play. He spent five years at Georgia and showed a great knack for the big play. He didn't play a big role until 2024. This past season he had 48 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception.
In 2023, he had just eight catches but had 19.1 yards per reception and 153 total yards. In 2022, he had seven catches for 198 yards, or 28.3 yards per reception. Clearly, he is a deep threat and is coming off of his most productive season.
The Jets have Garrett Wilson as their No. 1 receiver and need more pass-catchers around him. Smith is a big-play guy who could be solid depth to have in the middle rounds
