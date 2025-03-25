Jets Reportedly 'Have A Presence' At Texas Pro Day Featuring Quinn Ewers
The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason after another troublesome year last season. Their offseason has been headlined by a new general manager, quarterback, and head coach. But the offseason is far from over.
With the NFL Draft coming up, the Jets have been connected to a lot of different players including quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers. There are even reports indicating the Jets met with Ewers as recently as Monday.
Speaking of Ewers, the Jets reportedly "have a presence" at the Texas football pro day which will feature Ewers among others, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Among those in attendance is newly signed Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.
The top players that New York could be looking into include Ewers, tight end Gunnar Helm, and wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.
There's been growing speculation that the Jets could target a quarterback, whether in the first round, seventh round, or anywhere in between, in the upcoming NFL Draft. Because of this, the Jets can't be crossed off as a potential suitor for Ewers.
Helm reeled in 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was consistently one of the most reliable tight ends in college football.
Bond and Golden both have tremendous raw tools. Bond reeled in 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns last season while Golden caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns as the top pass catching threat for Ewers' offense.
There are plenty of other talented players for the Jets to look into including Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron. It makes a lot of sense why New York is well represented at this pro day.
