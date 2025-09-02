Jets Reportedly In The Market For Last-Second WR Trade
The New York Jets' roster is significantly younger overall than it was at this point last year and there are some pieces to be really excited about, but with less than a week until Week 1 kick-off, there are still some questions.
Right now, the Jets' biggest question mark is the wide receiver room beyond Garrett Wilson. Over the last few weeks, there were rumors that the Jets could be in the market for a new receiver on the trade market. To this point, nothing has gotten done yet that would move the needle.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that New York is still looking at the trade market for a new receiver, but specifically noted that Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers is unlikely as a fit at this point.
The Jets are going to be a team to watch over the next few days
"One area he hasn’t addressed, at least not yet: wide receiver," Rosenblatt said. "Multiple league sources have said that the Jets have continued to explore the trade market at the position — Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers seems unlikely at this juncture, though it can’t be ruled out entirety. Meyers has ties to Turner from their time in Las Vegas, he’s under 30 (28) and he’s coming off a 1,000-yard season. He’d be a significant upgrade over what the Jets have already, but the Jets would have to pay him once he arrives.
"The biggest weakness on the roster at the moment is the wideouts beyond Garrett Wilson. Nobody has truly emerged as a No. 2 option in the passing game. Josh Reynolds is experienced but didn’t make a major impact this summer, even if they like his skills as a blocker. Allen Lazard was mostly invisible during camp before hurting his shoulder and missing the last few weeks. Tyler Johnson (on the practice squad) is better served as a backup than a full-time starter. Xavier Gipson had six catches for 39 yards last year and didn’t show much this summer either."
Meyers remains the biggest name potentially out there after recently requesting a trade from Las Vegas. He would be a great fit, but the Raiders haven't shown any indication that they want to move him.
The Jets will begin the 2025 season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could the Jets have a last-second swap up their sleeve?
