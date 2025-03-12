Jets Reportedly Losing CB To Steelers After 4 Years
The New York Jets reportedly have lost a few guys in free agency so far and another guy is coming off the board.
New York selected Brandin Echols in the sixth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft and he has been with the team ever since. Echols appeared in 57 games with the Jets over the last four years but reportedly is leaving New York to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Steelers are signing former Jets CB Brandin Echols, per sources," Schultz said. "Echols had 5 INTs, 16 PBUs, and two pick-sixes during his tenure in New York."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up the report and also shared that Echols will be signing with the Steelers.
"The Steelers are expected to sign former Jets CB Brandin Echols, sources say," Rapoport said. "He should provide key secondary depth and more."
Echols appeared in 16 games with the Jets in 2024 and made three starts. Over that stretch, Echols had two interceptions, three passes defended, 40 total tackles, and one tackle for loss.
The Jets had Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed as the team's main cornerbacks in 2024, but Echols is still a solid player. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get more of an opportunity with the Steelers. As of writing, the reported contract details have not yet been announced. While this is the case, it's clear that he's reportedly leaving to join the Steelers.
