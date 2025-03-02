Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘Likely’ Would Take $140 Million Star To Giants
Things are starting to heat up across the National Football League.
The first big trade of the offseason happened on Saturday when the Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.
Things are only going to get crazier as we approach free agency. We’re under two weeks away and the New York Jets will be interesting to watch. The team announced that Aaron Rodgers won’t be back and it seems like that could end up being the case with Davante Adams as well.
He is still with the team, but he has a huge cap hit of over $38 million in 2025. Adams signed five-year, $140 million deal but that deal is either to be restructured or he is likely to get cut.
Rodgers has been heavily linked to the New York Giants and SNY’s Connor Hughes shared he “likely” would bring Adams with him if they both are available.
"Regarding Rodgers himself: He’s made it clear that he values a team that values him," Hughes said. "He also loves New York. Sure he’d prefer not to move. He’s also a huge, huge fan of Malik Nabers.
"If this did ever come to fruition, Davante Adams likely part of the deal. Cooper Kupp was going to come with Stafford to New York. Adams not a bad complement to Nabers."
There has been a lot of talk about what could happen. We should start to see real action over the next week or so.
