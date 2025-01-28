Jets Coaching Rumors: Top Candidate Emerges For Offensive Coordinator Job
We're starting to get a clearer picture of how the New York Jets will look to fill their coordinator vacancies.
On Tuesday, NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed names to keep an eye on as the Jets look for offensive and defensive coordinators to work under new head coach Aaron Glenn.
"I'm told Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand's name is already involved in substantive discussions for the pending Jets offense coordinator role, per a league source," Anderson wrote on the X platform. "Steve Wilks' name has also come up in discussions for the Jets defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source."
Engstrand, 42, is an ascending coach who spent the last five seasons in various offensive assistant roles for the Detroit Lions. He spent the last two campaigns as pass-game coordinator under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who recently was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Engstrand's top competition could be Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley, who reportedly is a leading favorite for the Jets job but interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.
As for Wilks, the 55-year-old held various NFL and collegiate coaching roles over the last 20 seasons, including defensive coordinator stints with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He spent 2024 as a volunteer advisor at UNC Charlotte.
