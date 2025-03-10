Jets Reportedly Replacing DJ Reed With $36 Million Ex-Ravens CB
The New York Jets have been one of the most talked about teams on Monday as the National Football League's legal tampering period kicked off.
It's been a long in New York. The Jets have lost some pieces, like DJ Reed, Morgan Moses, Haason Reddick, and Javon Kinlaw. On the flip side, the Jets have added some pieces as well. New York went out and reportedly landed its next quarterback in Justin Fields.
With Reed out the door and reportedly joining the Detroit Lions, that obviously left a hole in the cornerback room and New York reportedly is filling it with Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal after spending the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Jets have agreed to terms with CB Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal, source says," Garafolo said. "Former third-round pick of the Ravens heads to Florham Park on a deal done by David Mulugheta of Athletes First."
Stephens was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Ravens and spent his entire career to this point in town. In 2024, he held quarterbacks to a 64.7 completion percentage and a 106.1 quarterback rating on 102 targets against him in 17 games.
In 2023, he held opposing quarterbacks to an 80.6 quarterback rating against him. Stephens is just 27 years old and now will try to replace Reed.
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Signing Justin Fields To Replace Aaron Rodgers