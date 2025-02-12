Jets Reportedly Would've Kept Aaron Rodgers Under These 2 Conditions
The New York Jets reportedly are done with Aaron Rodgers. His exit wasn't official as of Wednesday morning, -- but it was inevitable.
However, the Jets were interested in retaining the superstar quarterback had he agreed to certain requirements, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said on her "Scoop City" podcast. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore.
“ ... They had a conversation with him of, ‘If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.’ So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.”
Rodgers infamously went to Egypt last June during a portion of New York's mandatory minicamp. His regular "The Pat McAfee Show" appearances throughout the season also consistently generated controversy around him and the Jets. It's worth noting that the collective bargaining agreement prohibits NFL teams from limiting players' off-field media endeavors.
It's unclear whether Rodgers declined the requests or a split was mutually agreed upon regardless of the stipulations. Either way, the Jets will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason.
More NFL: Davante Adams Rumors: Jets WR Expected To Play Elsewhere Next Season