Davante Adams Rumors: Jets WR Expected To Play Elsewhere Next Season
Aaron Rodgers reportedly won't be with the Jets next season, and it sounds like his favorite receiver will be leaving New York, too.
On Sunday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer followed up on reports of Rodgers' impending exit by providing an update on star receiver Davante Adams.
"For what it's worth, and this is just me talking ... I don't see any way Davante Adams is back next year," Breer wrote on the X platform. "He's on the books at $36.25 million for 2025, and none of that is guaranteed. So he'll almost certainly be somewhere else."
Breer's note arrived a day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported something similar -- and offered potential landing spots.
"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable," Fowler wrote. "A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California."
Adams, 32, caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for the Jets after a mid-October trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Overall, Adamas finished the campaign with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight scores.
