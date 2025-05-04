Jets Reveal What Led To 'Risky Bet' In NFL Draft
The New York Jets entered the 2025 National Football League Draft with a need at wide receiver.
Garrett Wilson is one of the top receivers overall in football and is the clear No. 1 option for the team. There are veterans in the room as well like Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and 23-year-old Malachi Corley. The Jets used a fourth-round pick to take receiver Arian Smith out of Georga. He's got all of the speed in the world but there's been a mixed review of the pick. He's got all of the traits needed to shine, but injuries and drops held him back in college.
The pick was even called a "risky bet" recently by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Jets general manager Darren Mougey talked about the pick, as shared by team reporter Jack Bell.
"Elite speed, he has an explosive element," Mougey said. "When you have a piece like that on offense, it allows you to do more. Whether you're taking the top off or you're taking shots or you're getting him on speed sweeps, quick smokes, just elite speed. He brings an element of speed to our offense, an offensive weapon. When you have a piece like that on offense, it allows you to do more.''
There's a lot of potential with this Jets offense right now. Justin Fields at quartebrack, a running back committee led by Breece Hall, an improved receiver room, and now Mason Taylor at tight end is strong on paper. New York also obviously bolstered the offensive line by taking Armand Membou. Things are trending up.