Jets Reveal Why Justin Fields Was Perfect Addition
The New York Jets certainly got their guy.
New York obviously had a need at quarterback after opting to move on from Aaron Rodgers. This topic has been talked about a lot. The Jets have been one of the most intriguing teams of the offseason overall, especially because of the high-profile moves made (or not made).
The Jets moved on from guys like Rodgers and Davante Adams. New York has brought in guys as well with Justin Fields obviously being the biggest addition of the offseason to this point. The Jets now have gotten significantly younger at the most important position on the field with a 26-year-old serious duel-threat option.
Fields unsurprisingly has gotten a lot of praise from the Jets so far, including head coach Aaron Glenn. He opened up about how Fields fits his vision, as shared by Harrison Glaser of Take Flight Media.
"We were trying to get the player that I wanted to run this team as far as QB," Fields said as transcribed by Glaser. "The fact that we got Justin Fields was 'this is the vision I'm looking for as far as QB' & to be able to get that player is outstanding for us as a team."
Fields is young and will give the Jets options with his arm, but his legs arguably are even more dynamic. New York clearly wanted to make a big change and Fields has plenty of upside.