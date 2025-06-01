Jets Rookie Among Best Day 3 Picks With Shedeur Sanders
The New York Jets have had questions at the safety position but added a few pieces that could help fix that this offseason.
In free agency, the Jets went out and signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. He's a big pick up and will start right away barring an injury. He landed a short-term, prove-it deal after racking up eight interceptions over the last three years.
He isn't the only exciting safety added this offseason, though. New York used the No. 130 overall pick in the recent 2025 National Football League Draft to take safety Malachi Moore out of Alabama. He's another guy who could step up to kick off the 2025 season and carve out a big role.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner shared a column highlighting the most impactful Day 3 picks in the recent draft led by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Moore was on the list himself, as well, as one of the potentially most impactful safeties taken in Day 3 on the draft.
"Safety," Baumgardner said. "Billy Bowman, Atlanta Falcons (Round 4, pick 118). Malachi Moore, New York Jets (Round 4, pick 130). Bowman and Moore were two of the smartest defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The former, a four-year starter who played all over the field at Oklahoma, is a small safety (5-9, 192) with great speed and even better instincts. The latter, who is only an average athlete, was also a four-year starter and played his way onto the field as a true freshman for Nick Saban’s 2020 national title team."
There's a lot to be excited about in New York after the draft.
